Premier League | Gameweek 6
Sep 27, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Wolves: Kolo Muani, Solanke, Bissouma latest

Kolo Muani, Solanke chances: Spurs injury, suspension list for Wolves clash
Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A return to winning ways in the Premier League will be on the agenda for Tottenham Hotspur when they tackle basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's men missed the chance to leapfrog bitter rivals Arsenal in the top-flight table last week, although they nevertheless showed applaudable resolve to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion after falling 2-0 down.

The Lilywhites atoned for some of those South Coast errors in midweek, cruising past Doncaster Rovers 3-0 to book their spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Wolves, who are the only team without a point on the board in the current Premier League season.


Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani pictured on September 17, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Dead leg

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Wolves)

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani has been missing from Tottenham's last two matchday squads due to a dead leg, but the Frenchman should be eyeing a return on Saturday.


Ben Davies

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies warms up on August 17, 2024

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Wolves)

Likewise, Ben Davies sat out the Lilywhites' clashes with Doncaster and Brighton due to a twisted knee, but he might be cleared to return for the meeting with the Old Gold too.


Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma celebrates scoring for Tottenham Hotspur on August 24, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma's unspecified injury from the start of the season has proven to be more serious than initially thought, and Frank does not know when the Malian midfielder might be back in contention.


Kota Takai

Japan's Kota Takai pictured on June 10, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Wolves)

Kota Takai is finally in team training following a troublesome foot injury, and there is an outside chance that the summer signing could make his first Premier League matchday squad this weekend.


Radu Dragusin

Romania defender Radu Dragusin on November 15, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Aston Villa)

Radu Dragusin should soon be entering the final stages of his recovery from the ACL injury he picked up in January, and a return in the autumn is not beyond the realm of possibility.


Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski on November 23, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

The luckless Dejan Kulusevski has been out since the end of last season with a knee problem, one that will not heal fully for another couple of months.


James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on May 1, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison is on the extremely long road to recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in pre-season, and it is still not known whether he might be able to feature before the campaign ends.


Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur during his side's match against Eintracht Frankfurt, on April 10, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Wolves)

Dominic Solanke is finally closing in on a return from an ankle problem, and having trained with the team for a few days, he should be given the green light to face Vitor Pereira's side.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.

Written by
Ben Knapton
