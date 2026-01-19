Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Borussia Dortmund: Ben Davies, Joao Palhinha, Richarlison

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jan 2026 03:28

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank desperately needs a win against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the staging ground for a crucial European clash, with Spurs 11th in the Champions League table with 11 points.

Spurs are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table following an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash at home against Borussia Dortmund.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg injury

Possible return date: Unknown

Ben Davies suffered a serious leg injury in his side's defeat against West Ham United, requiring a stretcher and oxygen, and he is likely to miss an extended period.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 20 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Joao Palhinha suffered a knock in training ahead of Tottenham's loss against West Ham, though he has a strong chance of featuring against Dortmund.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month. The Uruguayan has since undergone surgery and is expected to be out for a significant period.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, the thigh injury that Mohammed Kudus picked up against Sunderland on January 4 is expected to keep the Ghana international out until after March's international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Richarlison was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on January 10 with a hamstring problem, and he is set to miss up to seven weeks of action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that he sustained in August. The 29-year-old's focus will be on returning to fitness for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not played since April due to a long-term knee injury. Frank recently revealed that the attacker could back on the grass in the next three to four weeks, but he still seems some way off from returning to first-team action.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Spurs have no players suspended for this fixture, but Pape Sarr won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal on Sunday, and he will play no part in Tuesday's game.