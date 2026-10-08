Preview: Sheffield United vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

On their return from the first international break of the season, Sheffield United and Lincoln City will square off at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The hosts their last three games heading into the break, while their visitors sit 12th in the Championship table after winning promotion last season.

Match preview

Sheffield United return from the international break at the weekend aiming to reverse their fortunes and kickstart their Championship campaign.

After a disappointing season last time around, which ended in a 13th-placed finish, the Blades set out to mount a challenge for promotion back to the Premier League in 2026-27, but they are yet to get up and running, currently sitting 18th with nine points on the board from their first eight outings.

Chris Wilder's men have won just two of those games, most recently away at Blackburn Rovers in early September, but they went on to suffer three straight defeats heading into the break, firstly falling just short at home to Wolves.

Then on the back of an EFL Cup exit at the hands of fourth-tier Fleetwood Town, they visited Stoke City last time out and led through Kalvin Phillips, only for Jack McGlynn to level the scores in the 78th minute and Sam Gallagher to snatch all three points for the hosts four minutes from time.

Now hoping for a fresh start after the three-week break, Sheffield United will go in search of just a second home league win of the campaign at the weekend.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, will bid to continue an encouraging start to life in the Championship on their return to action.

Lincoln City won League One in style in 2025-26, earning 103 points from their 46 games and only losing five of those, to earn a return to England's second tier for the first time in 65 years.

Despite the summer departure of promotion-winning manager Michael Skubala, the Imps have quickly adapted, sitting 12th after their first eight games under Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw with 11 points on the board.

That is largely thanks to a strong defensive record, with only two teams conceding fewer than the eight goals they have allowed, but they are seeking a return to winning ways, having travelled to leaders Swansea before the break on the back of consecutive wins and lost 2-1 after leading at the break through Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Still with plenty of positives to take from their opening run of 2026-27, particularly on the road having won their last three away league matches, Lincoln City will bid to bounce back and put three more points on the board on Saturday.

Sheffield United Championship form:

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Sheffield United will likely remain without defenders Femi Seriki and Harrison Burrows and attacker Ryan One, all of whom were sidelined before the break.

Kalvin Phillips started the two league games before the break and should continue in midfield alongside Sydie Peck, who started in two of England Under-21s three games in the international break.

Patrick Bamford will continue to lead the line with Tyrese Campbell, Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Tahith Chong, Romelle Donovan and Oliver Arblaster also in competition for spots in a front three.

Tom Hamer, Tendayi Darikwa and Mason Melia remain sidelined for Lincoln City.

Deji Elerewe, Sonny Bradley and Ryley Towler should continue in a back three, while Chiedozie Ogbene, who spent last season on loan with the hosts, may come in from the outset in a wing-back role.

Yunus Konak will compete to start in midfield, but Cohen and Shaw may stick with the pairing of Tom Bayliss and Conor McGrandles.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Baptiste, Tanganga, Kitching; Choudhury, Phillips, Peck, McCallum; Donovan, Bamford, Brereton Diaz

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Elerewe, Bradley, Towler; Coubis, Bayliss, McGrandles, Ogbene; Hackett-Fairchild, Draper, House

We say: Sheffield United 1-0 Lincoln City

Lincoln City have shown their defensive resilience so far this season to compete well in the Championship and have impressed away from home.

Their hosts, however, will hope the long international break acts as a much-needed reset and could make their superior quality count at Bramall Lane with a fresh start.

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