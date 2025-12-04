Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'launch' £24.5m bid for teenage star in hope of January deal

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 08:35 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 09:11

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Olympiacos teenager Christos Mouzakitis ahead of the January transfer window, with the Red Devils determined to win the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old has already represented Olympiacos on 52 occasions, scoring two goals and registering six assists in the process, including two assists in 16 appearances this term.

Mouzakitis' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of major clubs, including Real Madrid, believed to be keen on his signature.

According to Sportime, Man United have made an offer of €28m (£24.5m) for the midfielder, but it is unlikely to be enough to convince Olympiacos to sell.

The report claims that the Greek outfit will only consider bids in excess of €30m (£26m), and a deal is possible in January if their asking price is met.

© Imago

Man United 'make offer' for Olympiacos teenager Mouzakitis

According to the Daily Mail, Man United sent scouts to watch Mouzakitis in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.

The teenager played the full 90 minutes of what proved to be a 4-3 defeat for his side, and the midfielder impressed, having two shots, completing two dribbles, making two tackles and finishing with a pass success rate of 84%.

Real Madrid were also watching the youngster closely in the European contest, and it is understood that Los Blancos are preparing to make an offer for his services.

Mouzakitis, who is a seven-time Greece international, has provided two assists in 10 appearances in Greek's top flight this season, while he has also featured on five occasions in the Champions League.

© Imago

Man United are set to revamp their midfield in 2026

Man United are expected to sign at least two central midfielders in 2026, with Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton all being linked with moves to the club.

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte can allegedly leave in January if the right offer arrives, while Casemiro's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

There is also uncertainty when it comes to club captain Bruno Fernandes' future, with the Portugal international expected to seriously consider his situation at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.