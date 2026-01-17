Real Madrid managerial shortlist takes shape as 'surprise name' emerges

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jan 2026 05:22 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 05:58

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a star player in the Premier League and a sacked manager who recently took charge of a top-flight club in English football.

Los Blancos have had a disappointing week by their high standards, losing 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and being eliminated by Albacete in the Copa del Rey.

The Clasico defeat cost Xabi Alonso his job, while Alvaro Arbeloa did not fare well on his debut as the Spanish giants exited in the last 16 of the domestic cup.

While this season remains salvageable, with Real just four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table, Florentino Perez is said to be evaluating the club's managerial and playing options.

Ex-Premier League boss reportedly joins Klopp on managerial shortlist

According to The Sun, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has emerged as a surprise candidate to take over the permanent managerial role at the end of the season.

The Italian was dismissed by the Blues on New Year's Day and is considered a realistic option alongside Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane.

Klopp remains a preferred choice for Perez, though his current commitments as global sports director for Red Bull could complicate any negotiations.

Zidane is also a candidate but is widely expected to succeed Didier Deschamps as the next head coach of the France national team after this summer's World Cup.

Arbeloa will remain in the dugout for the immediate future as the board weighs up the feasibility of these ambitious summer plans.

Premier League star 'eyed' in blockbuster deal

Away from the managerial front, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is reportedly wanted by Perez in what could be a record-breaking transfer.

The above source suggests that Perez views the 25-year-old as a solution to the club's current slump, and they aim to leverage Haaland's intended ambition to one day move to the Bernabeu.

Real may be required to pay a staggering fee in excess of £400m to secure the Norwegian international who has scored 26 goals so far this season and has seven years left on the contract extension signed a year ago.

However, any deal would likely depend on the high-profile sale of Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior to generate the necessary funds.

The Brazilian's future was said to be uncertain a few months ago, but Alonso's departure could convince the winger to remain in the Spanish capital.