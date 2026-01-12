Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Albacete: Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold latest

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 17:33

Managerless Real Madrid will head on their travels for Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash against second-tier Albacete.

The Real Madrid board took the huge decision to sack Xabi Alonso following Sunday's disappointing 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The playing squad will have to put the managerial drama to one side, as they look to avoid a cup upset to keep them in the hunt for their 21st Copa del Rey.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Albacete, who eliminated top-flight Celta Vigo in the previous round.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Albacete)

Valverde asked to be substituted midway through the second period of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final with an apparent knee issue. The Uruguayan was able to walk off the pitch without any assistance and will now undergo assessment ahead of Wednesday's cup game.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Albacete)

Mendy has suffered a fresh injury setback after making just two appearances in his recent return to action. The Frenchman sat out the final against Barcelona and is unlikely to return in time for the trip to Albacete.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold, who has been out since early December, travelled with the squad to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. However, he did not feature in either game and will not return in time for the midweek contest.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Albacete)

Rudiger failed to feature in Sunday's defeat after experiencing discomfort in his left knee during the semi-final with Atletico and may not be risked against Albacete even if he recovers in time.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao has been out of action since sustaining a serious hamstring injury against Celta Vigo on December 7. The Brazilian is expected to be sidelined until the latter stages of the season.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match, although it is worth noting that Brahim Diaz is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco.