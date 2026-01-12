Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos superstar to be assessed after suffering injury in El Clasico

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 09:07 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 09:09

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will be assessed on Monday after picking up an injury during Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

The Uruguay international had to be replaced in the 68th minute of what proved to be a 3-2 loss for Real Madrid after suffering discomfort in his right knee.

Valverde is set to undergo medical examinations on Monday, with the 27-year-old now potentially facing a spell on the sidelines.

Antonio Rudiger was unable to play in the final due to an issue which he suffered against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, while Ferland Mendy had a setback ahead of El Clasico.

Dani Carvajal is now back in the fold, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao remain unavailable for selection at an incredibly important period of the season.

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Valverde suffered injury in Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid twice came from behind to level Sunday's final at 2-2, but Raphinha's second goal in the 73rd minute proved to be enough for Barcelona to win the trophy.

"We had the chances. Injuries condition you. The substitution of Fede because of the injury. Huijsen has made a huge effort and has got as far as he could," Alonso told reporters after the Spanish Super Cup final.

"It wasn't the physical condition, but the injuries, which are affecting our distribution of minutes and our stability. Some players are making a great effort and it shows."

Alonso also explained his use of Kylian Mbappe, with the France international entering the field in the 76th minute of the match after recovering from a knee injury.

“He was going to come on before we conceded for the 3-2. There were 15 or 20 minutes left and with him we wanted to create a threat, to threaten and to play between the lines or in space," said the head coach.

"We wanted to push for those 15 or 20 minutes with the changes and new energy. He wasn't ready to start a match with the intensity he was going to have and it was better to use him to make an impact. That was the idea and that's what we decided.”

Real Madrid are still searching for glory in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Blancos will be aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of the Spanish Super Cup final defeat when they face Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.