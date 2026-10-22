Team News: PSG make goalkeeper transfer decision after losing Zion Suzuki to Aston Villa

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided against signing a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window, despite concerns surrounding Matvey Safonov's performances and their failed summer pursuit of Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki.

The reigning European champions have endured considerable upheaval in the goalkeeping department over the past two seasons, with Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure in 2025 followed by the arrival of Lucas Chevalier and the subsequent emergence of Safonov as Luis Enrique's first choice.

PSG attempted to strengthen the position again during the summer, identifying Japan international Suzuki as a potential addition before the goalkeeper eventually completed a move from Parma to Aston Villa.

However, despite speculation that the French giants could renew their search when the transfer window reopens in January, their immediate plans now appear to have changed.

According to Canal+ journalist Olivier Tallaron, PSG have no intention of recruiting another goalkeeper this winter, with the club's hierarchy reportedly satisfied with Safonov's performances.

The development comes despite a difficult statistical start to the campaign for the Russian international, who has kept just one clean sheet in 12 appearances.

PSG back Matvey Safonov despite disappointing clean sheet record

Safonov, who joined PSG from Krasnodar in 2024, initially faced competition from Donnarumma before Chevalier arrived from Lille the following summer.

The French international was expected to establish himself as the club's long-term number one, but his inconsistent performances eventually allowed Safonov to claim the starting position.

The 27-year-old subsequently played an important role in PSG's second consecutive Champions League triumph, strengthening his standing within Luis Enrique's squad.

However, his performances during the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign have attracted renewed scrutiny.

Safonov has managed only one clean sheet in 12 matches, a significant decline compared with the 12 shutouts he recorded in 28 appearances last season.

Although he has not been responsible for any particularly costly individual errors, PSG's defensive vulnerability has raised questions about whether the club might seek another option between the posts.

Those concerns appeared to leave the door open for another transfer, particularly after Le Parisien journalist Dominique Severac suggested that PSG would remain alert to any attractive opportunities in January.

However, Tallaron has now offered a different assessment of the club's intentions.

"Despite the growing rumours surrounding Matvey Safonov's future and performances, PSG will not sign a new goalkeeper in the winter transfer window," the Canal+ journalist wrote on X.

"The club's decision-makers are satisfied with the Russian goalkeeper's performances."

His report, highlighted by French outlet Top Mercato, suggests that PSG are prepared to maintain their current goalkeeping arrangements rather than introduce further competition midway through the campaign.

That would also provide some continuity for Chevalier, who remains part of the squad despite losing his place to Safonov.

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Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki signing followed failed PSG negotiations

PSG's reported decision is particularly notable given how close they came to recruiting Suzuki during the summer transfer window.

The French champions had identified the Japan international as a potential long-term option following his impressive performances for Parma and his national team.

According to L'Equipe, PSG had reached an agreement with the Italian club over a transfer worth approximately €35m (£30m), but the deal collapsed before completion.

The French newspaper reported that escalating commission demands from the goalkeeper's representatives contributed to PSG withdrawing from negotiations.

Suzuki subsequently joined Aston Villa, where the prospect of regular first-team football offered an attractive opportunity to establish himself in the Premier League.

His arrival at Villa Park represented a missed opportunity for PSG, who had been assessing ways to reinforce their goalkeeping department despite already having Safonov and Chevalier available.

The original plan had also reportedly included the possibility of sending Suzuki on loan, with Juventus mentioned as a potential destination.

That suggested PSG's interest was not necessarily driven by an immediate need to replace Safonov, but also by their desire to secure another promising goalkeeper for the future.

Nevertheless, the summer pursuit highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the position, particularly after two changes in PSG's first-choice goalkeeper since 2025.

With Suzuki now at Aston Villa, PSG could have explored alternative targets ahead of January.

Instead, Tallaron's latest information indicates that Luis Enrique's side are not planning to invest in another goalkeeper during the winter window.

There has been no suggestion that the reported stance guarantees Safonov's long-term future, with the club's recruitment plans potentially subject to reassessment next summer.

For now, however, PSG appear ready to place their trust in the Russian international as they pursue further domestic and European success.