Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Jan 2026 14:41

Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC will contest the first highly anticipated Parisian derby of the season on Sunday when they meet at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

The hosts are second in the league table with 36 points from 16 games played, while the visitors are 14th with 16 points from 16 matches.

Match preview

Paris Saint-Germain entered the 2025-26 season on the back of an extraordinary 2024-25 campaign, in which Luis Enrique's side lifted the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League trophies.

While they have already added the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet this term, they have thus far struggled to demonstrate their usual level of dominance in Ligue 1.

After 16 Ligue 1 fixtures played, PSG have already lost as many games as the entirety of last term (two), alongside 11 wins and three draws, leaving them second in the standings, albeit just one point behind first-placed RC Lens.

Enrique's men have, however, immediately responded to their most recent defeat - a 1-0 loss to AS Monaco at the end of November - winning three and drawing two of their next five games, including a penalty win over Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Now looking to carry that momentum into 2026, PSG will be hoping to defeat their Paris neighbours and claim all three points, aiming to leapfrog Lens and restore their standing at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG are undoubtedly the favourites to record the triumph over Paris FC, who head into this fixture placed 14th in the standings and having failed to win any of their last five Ligue 1 fixtures.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Despite their recent struggles, Paris FC, who returned to the top-flight of French football after a 46-year absence thanks to finishing second in Ligue 2 last season, have shown glimpses of their quality this term.

That was especially the case in the early stages of the season, with Paris FC losing only three of their first seven fixtures, alongside three wins and one draw, leaving them in eighth place.

However, their form take a turn for the worse in the following weeks, with Paris FC subsequently recording only one win in their next nine Ligue 1 matches, alongside three draws and five losses.

As a result, Paris FC have tumbled down the standings and into 14th, with their 16 points leaving them just four above the drop zone.

Stephane Gilli did see his side end their five-game winless run with a 3-0 victory in the Coupe de France last time out, and the manager will be hoping his side can build on that win with an unlikely positive result against PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Matvey Safonov, Quentin Ndjantou, Lee Kang-In, Achraf Hakimi and Ibrahim Mbaye for this match due to injuries and involvements at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In Hakimi's absence, Warren Zaire-Emery could play as the right-back, likely alongside Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Further forward, a full strength front three of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola could also start.

Meanwhile, Paris FC are dealing without Samir Chergui, Ilan Kebbal, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Moses Simon and Hamari Traore due to AFCON, while Pierre-Yves Hamel and Pierre Lees-Melou are also doubts due to injury.

Willem Geubbels could lead the line for Paris FC, playing ahead of a midfield featuring Jonathan Ikone, Maxime Lopez, Vincent Marchetti, Adama Camara and Mathieu Cafaro.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Nkambadio; Sangui, Mbow, Otavio, Smet; Cafaro, Camara, Marchetti, Lopez, Ikone; Geubbels

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Paris FC

Paris Saint-Germain are undoubtedly the stronger team heading into this fixture, especially with Paris FC missing several key players due to AFCON and injury, and the hosts should secure a commanding victory.

