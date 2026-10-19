Team News: PSG vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The Champions League's top two collide in a colossal clash of the titans on Tuesday evening, when holders Paris Saint-Germain welcome second-placed Barcelona to the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique's men took down Manchester City 4-2 on matchday two, but Barca are only trailing their hosts on goals scored after a 4-1 triumph away at Galatasaray.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

PSG

Out: Nuno Mendes (thigh)

Doubtful: Senny Mayulu (dead leg), Alessandro Longoni (dead leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

BARCELONA

Out: Jules Kounde (ankle), Roony Bardghji (ACL), Andreas Christensen (thigh), Eric Garcia (quad)

Doubtful: Gerard Martin (ankle), Gabriel Jesus (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Espart, Cubarsi, G. Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha