Portugal lineup vs Uzbekistan: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes target crucial win

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 Jun 2026 00:08

Portugal head into their second fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with all eyes firmly on captain Cristiano Ronaldo following last week's disappointment against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The European side could only manage a point against the African nation, with their 41-year-old captain, making his sixth World Cup appearance, becoming the subject of debate after failing to convert several chances in the Group K opener in Houston.

The legendary striker cut a lonely and frustrated figure as he walked off the pitch while his teammates stayed behind to thank the supporters in the stands, and his reaction sparked further discussion regarding his influence and role within Roberto Martinez's squad.

Behind Ronaldo is an array of world-class talent, including Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, new Real Madrid signing Bernardo Silva, and Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League-winning duo of Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Fernandes will be hoping to replicate his club form at the World Cup, with many believing that Ronaldo's presence has inhibited his creativity and productivity.

The midfield duo of Vitinha and Neves are expected to continue at the base of Portugal's midfield, with the latter hoping to make another telling contribution after scoring the opener against DR Congo.

At the back, Ruben Dias was absent against DR Congo, but the Manchester City defender could return after Martinez revealed last week that he was "not 100% fit".

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Neto, Ronaldo