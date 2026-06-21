Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as Manchester City star Abdukodir Khusanov faces legendary Cristiano Ronaldo

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 Jun 2026 00:58

Following their 3-1 defeat to Colombia, tournament debutants Uzbekistan will face Portugal hoping to avoid early elimination on Tuesday.

The Central Asian nation is managed by former world champion Fabio Cannavaro, who is expected to persist with a 3-4-2-1 formation despite the opening-day defeat.

The squad's marquee name is 22-year-old Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who made history by becoming Uzbekistan's first player to feature in the Premier League.

Composed in possession and comfortable in tight spaces, Khusanov has developed into a regular starter at the Etihad Stadium and enters the tournament as Uzbekistan's most recognisable figure on the global stage.

Captain Eldor Shomurodov shoulders the goalscoring burden, with the 30-year-old forward, the nation's all-time leading scorer, having spent the 2025-26 season on loan from Roma at Istanbul Basaksehir, where he finished as the Turkish Super Lig's joint-top scorer with 22 goals.

His wealth of experience in Serie A, gained during spells with Genoa, Roma and Cagliari, provides Uzbekistan with a proven goalscorer who has demonstrated his quality at the highest club level.

Completing the three-pronged star contingent is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who made history by scoring his country's first-ever World Cup goal against Colombia last week.

The Istanbul Basaksehir star, who has been capped 33 times by his country, brings creativity and dynamism to the heart of midfield.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old defender Bekhruz Karimov offers youthful energy and ambition and played the entirety of the opening match against Colombia.

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Neto, Ronaldo

Click here to see how Portugal could line up against Uzbekistan.