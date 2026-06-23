Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Cristiano Ronaldo answers Thierry Henry's sacrifice call, silences Paul Scholes with historic brace

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 23 Jun 2026 22:34 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 23:02

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a resounding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their Group K matchday-two fixture, delivering an emphatic answer to the critics who had written off the 41-year-old following a subdued opening against DR Congo.

Roberto Martinez's side had been held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their group opener, a result that reignited fierce debate over whether the Portuguese captain still belonged in the starting XI.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner silenced his detractors in ruthless fashion, netting twice before the interval as Portugal produced a commanding display at Houston Stadium to move to four points.

Joao Cancelo's precise cut-back allowed Ronaldo to open the scoring inside the sixth minute, before Nuno Mendes doubled the advantage with a well-struck free-kick on the quarter-hour.

The captain added a second of his own shortly before the break, converting smartly from Bruno Fernandes's through ball to put Portugal three up.

An Abduvohid Nematov own goal extended the lead on the hour mark, with substitute Rafael Leao wrapping up a statement win in the 87th minute.

With so much falling into place for Ronaldo and his side on a historic night in Houston, Sports Mole examines what the veteran's display means for his most vocal critics.

Cristiano Ronaldo answers Thierry Henry's sacrifice call

© Imago

No pundit's verdict resonated more sharply after the DR Congo stalemate than Thierry Henry's, who singled out a specific instance in which Ronaldo denied Bruno Fernandes a clear chance by refusing to make a selfless run.

"One thing that's important, people, please, at home: The team needs to score, not you need to score," the former Arsenal striker said on the FOX Sports panel, implying the veteran had been playing for himself rather than for Portugal.

Against Uzbekistan, however, Ronaldo's actions told an entirely different story, with the captain stepping aside to allow Nuno Mendes to take a free-kick he would have claimed without hesitation in years gone by.

The gesture carried genuine weight given the widespread perception of his individualism, particularly with long-standing rival Lionel Messi having already plundered five goals in the same competition.

Mendes duly buried the set-piece to double Portugal's lead, and that single moment of restraint stood as perhaps the most telling image of the evening for those who had listened closely to Henry's words.

Cristiano Ronaldo silences Paul Scholes

© Imago / Richard Sellers / APL

Former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes had been equally blunt in his assessment following the draw, suggesting Ronaldo's presence at centre-forward had become a burden on a squad built for dynamism and intensity.

"He is going to score goals in a team that has possession, but in transition games, his movement at 41 is a problem," the United legend said, going further by declaring that the only position on the pitch a player of that age should occupy from the off was in goal.

Ronaldo's second strike of the evening arrived through precisely the kind of counter-attacking scenario his former colleague had dismissed him from, with the finish not only dismantling Scholes's central argument but also demonstrating that the edge which has defined an extraordinary career remains very much intact.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets records against Uzbekistan

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Milestones have become routine for a player closing in on 1,000 career strikes, but Tuesday's brace in Houston carried historical significance that stands apart.

The 41-year-old's opener ended a miserable run of 10 appearances at major tournaments without finding the net, a sequence that had cast a long shadow over the opening stages of Portugal's campaign.

The strike also made Ronaldo the first player in history to find the net at six different World Cups, a landmark that speaks to a longevity few figures in the sport have come close to matching.

A second of the evening elevated his overall World Cup haul to 10 goals, moving him ahead of Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo repeat this incredible performance against Colombia?

Portugal's dominant result moves them to four points and temporarily tops Group K, though the final standings will be determined once DR Congo and Colombia conclude their own matchday-two encounter.

Martinez's side face a considerably sterner examination in their final group outing when they take on the South Americans in Miami.

The questions posed by Henry and Scholes may have been quietened for one memorable evening in Houston, but whether Ronaldo can produce the same conviction against opponents who will demand far more of him is what Portugal cannot yet answer.