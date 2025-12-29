Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche faces Elliot Anderson problem

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Dec 2025 03:59

Nottingham Forest will face a midfield dilemma when they face Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday at the City Ground.

Elliot Anderson's inclusion in the middle is a certainty, but Ibrahim Sangare is currently playing for Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With Ryan Yates also a major doubt, perhaps Nicolas Dominguez will be stationed in a double pivot.

Striker Chris Wood is not expected to be available for a number of weeks, and in his absence there is no reason to doubt the selection of Igor Jesus.

Considering attacker Dan Ndoye will be sidelined once again, the most likely candidates to support Jesus are Omari Hutchinson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Unfortunately for boss Sean Dyche, centre-back Willy Boly is at AFCON, while Ola Aina is still on the treatment table.

The head coach could start Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Neco Williams in front of goalkeeper John Victor.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

