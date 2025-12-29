Everton lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes set for Jack Grealish decision

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Dec 2025 03:57

Everton boss David Moyes faces a tough decision as to whether to start Jack Grealish in the Premier League on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The winger was reportedly unwell over the Christmas period, but with Iliman Ndiaye away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Moyes will be keen to get Grealish in the team.

Youngster Tyler Dibling could be an option to feature in the XI, with the forward likely to play in a wide role, while Carlos Alcaraz could play in a central role behind striker Beto.

In midfield, Idrissa Gueye would have been an option, but he is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

James Garner's place in the middle of the pitch can be assumed given he has been one of the club's best performers this season, and he may be joined by Tim Iroegbunam.

The continued absence of Jarrad Branthwaite due to injury means fans should expect James Tarkowski and Michael Keane to appear in the middle of the backline.

Jake O'Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko are set to fill out the rest of Everton's four-man defence ahead of shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Beto

