Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Vitor Pereira's side bidding to end 63-year streak against Merseyside giants

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 15:52

Nottingham Forest will be bidding to end a 63-year streak when they face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira marked his first game in charge of the Tricky Trees with an outstanding 3-0 victory against Fenerbahce in Turkey on Thursday night.

With one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League, Forest now turn their attention to playing host to Liverpool at the City Ground.

Forest head into the encounter versus Arne Slot's side sitting three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Forest have an opportunity this weekend to end a run that has lasted more than six decades.

What streak can Nottingham Forest end against Liverpool?

In November, Forest produced one of their best performances of the season to record a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

That result represented the second successive campaign where Forest had won at Liverpool's home ground and kept a clean sheet in the process.

Should Forest earn maximum points in the East Midlands on Sunday, it would secure their first league double over Liverpool since the 1962-63 season.

Meanwhile, Forest are also looking to equal their longest unbeaten league run (four games) against Liverpool for the first time since 1963.

From Forest's perspective, however, they could potentially record four successive league draws at the City Ground for the first time since 1998.

The three draws preceding this fixture were against Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Forest netting just once during that triple-header.

They have not won at the City Ground in the Premier League since cruising past Tottenham Hotspur by a 3-0 scoreline on December 14.

Pereira bidding to end 29-year Nottingham Forest streak

As for Pereira, he is looking to become the first Forest manager to avoid losing their first Premier League game in charge since 1997.

Dave Bassett was the last manager to achieve that feat, courtesy of a 1-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Pereira failed to win any of his final 14 Premier League matches in charge of Wolves, recording three draws and 11 defeats.