Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Forest vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Seeking their first-ever Premier League double over the reigning champions, Nottingham Forest host Liverpool at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees put Fenerbahce to the sword 3-0 in Vitor Pereira's first game in charge on Thursday, while their visitors eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline in FA Cup action last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. LIVERPOOL

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (knee), Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Matz Sels (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

