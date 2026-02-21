Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 14:00

Seeking their first-ever Premier League double over the reigning champions, Nottingham Forest host Liverpool at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees put Fenerbahce to the sword 3-0 in Vitor Pereira's first game in charge on Thursday, while their visitors eased past Brighton & Hove Albion by the same scoreline in FA Cup action last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (knee), Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Matz Sels (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (leg)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike