[monks data]
North Korea national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Asia | Third Round
Jun 5, 2025 at 1am UK
 
Kyrgyzstan national football team

North Korea
vs.
Kyrgyzstan

Preview: North Korea vs. Kyrgyzstan - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between North Korea and Kyrgyzstan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

North Korea play host to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday knowing they have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying.

At a time when the home side sit bottom of Group A in the third round of the Asian section, the visitors need a win to realistically have any hope of remaining in the hunt for the fourth round.

Match preview

North Korea's head coach Sin Yong-nam on March 21, 2024© Imago

When North Korea edged their way through the second round to reach this stage, it was quickly deemed that they would struggle to advance any further in their bid for a surprise place at the World Cup.

That is how it has proven, failing to win any of their eight matches to sit bottom of the standings with just the two points, eight points adrift of fourth place.

Frustration will come from five of their six defeats being by a one-goal margin, most recently at home to UAE who scored a 98th-minute winner to prevail 2-1 in Riyadh.

Sin Yong-nam and his side are now looking to end their campaign on a high, knowing that accumulating four points from their last two games may be enough to avoid finishing in last spot.

Nevertheless, North Korea have lost their last five games and have only emerged victorious in three of their most recent 14 competitive encounters, the most notable coming against Syria.

Head Coach Maksim Lisitsyn of Kyrgyzstan during his side's match against Qatar, on October 10, 2024© Imago

Kyrgyzstan found themselves with similar minnow status ahead of appearing in this group, yet they have pulled off two victories among some of the elite on the continent.

As well as winning the reverse fixture against North Korea by a 1-0 scoreline, they overcame Qatar by a 3-1 scoreline back in March.

For a team that has never progressed past the last 16 of the Asian Cup, that was a standout result and one that retains a glimmer of hope for Maksim Lisitsyn's team ahead of the final double-header.

Although they are relying on other results, beating North Korea and UAE may put themselves in a position to edge out Qatar for fourth place in the group.

North Korea World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:


North Korea form (all competitions):


Kyrgyzstan World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Team News

Kyrgyzstan's players celebrate a goal on November 16, 2023© Imago

Providing that everyone is fit, Sin may decide to select the team that ran UAE so close in their previous game back in March.

Although Kuk-jin Kim, Kuk Choe and Kuk-chol Jang were all introduced by the 46th minute, Yu-song Kim's header before half time had brought North Korea level at the time.

The centre-back is now North Korea's top goalscorer at this stage, emphasising how his team have struggled in the final third.

Gulzhigit Alykulov is pushing for a recall to the Kyrgyzstan side having provided a late assist as a substitute as his nation surprised Qatar last time out.

Kai Merk could be the player to miss out having failed to score in the third-round fixtures, but that may prove to be the only alteration.


North Korea possible starting lineup:
Kang; Choe, Jong, Kim, Kim; Paek, Ra, Kang, Ri; Ri, Pak

Kyrgyzstan possible starting lineup:
Tokotaev; Mishchenko, Kozubaev, Kichin, Brauzman, Kenzhebaev; Atabaev, Shukurov; Zarypbekov; Kojo, Alykulov

SM words green background© PA Photos

We say: North Korea 1-1 Kyrgyzstan

With both teams able to take confidence from their most recent performances, this should prove to be a competitive encounter. While Kyrgyzstan will back themselves to earn another potentially-priceless victory, we are backing the home side to earn a share of the spoils, one which would not benefit the visitors.


For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

ID:574150:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect11111:
Written by
Darren Plant

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Data Failed

Who will win Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between North Korea and Kyrgyzstan?

North Korea
Draw
Kyrgyzstan
North Korea
0.0%
Draw
0.0%
Kyrgyzstan
0.0%
0
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Australia head coach Tony Popovic on September 23, 2024
Read Next:
New era for Australia, Jordan sensing a chance? AFC World Cup qualifying latest
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Sin Yong-nam Maksim Lisitsyn Kuk-jin Kim Kuk Choe Kuk-chol Jang Yu-song Kim Gulzhigit Alykulov Kai Merk Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!