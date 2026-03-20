Newcastle lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League Tyne-Wear derby including Sandro Tonali decision

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 16:23

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has refused to confirm whether Sandro Tonali will be fit and available for Sunday's Premier League Tyne-Wear derby with Sunderland at St James' Park.

The former AC Milan midfielder sustained a hip problem during the 7-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona in midweek, although reports from Italy suggested that his injury was not overly serious.

However, during his pre-game press conference on Friday morning, Howe could not say for certain whether Tonali would be ready to face the Black Cats this weekend, and it would not be a surprise to see him spared.

Tonali's absence would complicate matters for Newcastle in midfield given Lewis Miley (thigh) and Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) are already missing, but Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey and Joelinton are all in good condition and could form the engine room triumvirate.

Neither Nick Woltemade nor William Osula were given the nod up top at Camp Nou, and Anthony Elanga is in no place to be dropped after his double against the La Liga title chasers, so Anthony Gordon could act as the central figure once again with Harvey Barnes on the left.

Defensive changes are surely in the pipeline after the midweek mauling, though; Sven Botman and Tino Livramento should step in for Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier respectively.

Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall's spots are surely safe, though, and the same goes for Aaron Ramsdale, who appears to have climbed above Nick Pope in the pecking order.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Willock, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for the Tyne-Wear derby