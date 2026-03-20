Newcastle United receive fresh Sandro Tonali injury update from Italy ahead of the Tyne-Wear Derby

By Lewis Blain | 20 Mar 2026 08:17

Newcastle United have been handed a potential boost ahead of a crucial period, with fresh updates now emerging on Sandro Tonali’s fitness following his recent injury scare.

The midfielder’s condition had been a major concern after he was forced off during the Magpies' midweek defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, casting doubt over his availability for both club and country.

However, the latest developments from Italy suggest the situation may not be as bad as first feared, offering a possible lift ahead of the upcoming Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland.

What is the latest injury update on Sandro Tonali ahead of Sunderland clash?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to reports from Italy, Tonali has avoided any serious injury after undergoing medical tests following his substitution against Barcelona. The midfielder had suffered an awkward fall before being taken off after 55 minutes, prompting concerns he could be facing a spell on the sidelines.

Scans have since revealed that Tonali has only sustained a minor oedema, with no structural damage detected. That outcome has come as a major relief, particularly for Italy, who are preparing for their upcoming World Cup playoff fixtures.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso is now expected to have Tonali available, with the midfielder cleared to feature in both the semi-final against Northern Ireland and a potential final.

Meanwhile, Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina also confirmed there is “reason for optimism” after speaking directly with the player, who is said to be in a much calmer state following the initial scare.

Newcastle boost but Sunderland may come too soon for Sandro Tonali

© Iconsport / Zuma

While the clean bill of health is undoubtedly positive news, there remains some uncertainty over whether Tonali will be ready in time for the derby.

Eddie Howe had already labelled the midfielder as “doubtful” for the clash with Sunderland, and the current plan is to assess him on a day-by-day basis.

From a Newcastle perspective, the fact that there is no serious damage is a huge boost, especially given Tonali’s importance in midfield. His availability for Italy later this month suggests the issue is minor and should not have any lasting impact.

That said, the timing is far from ideal. Even with encouraging test results, the short turnaround means the Sunderland game could arrive too soon, particularly if the club opts to take a cautious approach to avoid any risk of aggravation.

Or perhaps Howe is keeping his cards close to his chest by not giving away crucial team news before the first Tyne-Wear derby at St James' Park since 2016.