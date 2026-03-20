Sunderland lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League Tyne-Wear derby including Enzo Le Fee, Robin Roefs calls

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 16:22

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will have to make late fitness checks on no fewer than five players for Sunday's Premier League Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The visiting manager refused to give much away in terms of team news in his press conference, only revealing that Reinildo Mandava was back from a thigh problem and that Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Bertrand Traore (knee) are still sidelined.

Wilson Isidor (unspecified), Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Enzo Le Fee (unspecified), Robin Roefs (thigh) and Nordi Mukiele (calf) are all on the Black Cats' touch-and-go list, although Le Fee is believed to have the best chance of being declared available.

As a result, the Frenchman could displace 18-year-old Chris Rigg in the Sunderland attack, which should also feature Brian Brobbey and Chemsdine Talbi, as was the case in the 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Le Bris has few concerns in the engine room, where Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki and Granit Xhaka will be stationed once more; the latter picked up his fifth Premier League yellow card vs. Brighton, but that cut-off point has long since passed.

If neither Mukiele nor Ballard are given the green light to play, Luke O'Nien and Omar Alderete should form the central pairing, although Reinildo can demote Trai Hume down to the visitors' bench.

Even further back, Roefs is the Black Cats' undisputed number one, but Melker Ellborg has performed to a satisfactory level in his absence and could retain his place if Le Bris takes no risks.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee, Brobbey, Talbi

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up for the Tyne-Wear derby