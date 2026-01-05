Preview: Newcastle United vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 21:52 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 22:06

Newcastle United will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Premier League when they welcome an in-form Leeds United side to St James' Park on Wednesday night.

The Magpies have risen into ninth spot in the Premier League table, while Leeds, who are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, occupy 16th position.

Match preview

It would be fair to say that Newcastle have had a frustrating 2025-26 campaign to date, but the Magpies are threatening to build some momentum, having won their last two in the Premier League against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The back-to-back successes have allowed Eddie Howe's side to move into ninth spot in the division, only two points behind fifth-placed Chelsea heading into gameweek 21.

Newcastle have an incredibly busy January, with the team set to take to the field on eight occasions across four competitions, including an EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City, and Champions League fixtures with PSV Eindhoven and Paris Saint-Germain.

Howe's team are also looking to progress in the FA Cup, but it is vital that their focus does not shift away from the Premier League, as a poor run could see them slide down the table again.

Newcastle have actually won just one of their last seven Premier League games against Leeds, who are unbeaten on their last three trips to St James' Park, including a 2-1 success in January 2021.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Interestingly, Leeds are the last promoted team to beat Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League, which was the 2-1 victory in January 2021.

Daniel Farke's side will be feeling good about themselves at this moment in time, having put together an impressive unbeaten run in England's top flight, with their last defeat at this level proving to be a 3-2 reverse to Manchester City at the end of November.

Since then, Leeds have won two and drawn five of their seven league fixtures, including draws against Liverpool (twice) and Manchester United, while they also held an excellent Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their final match of last year.

While 16th suggests danger, Farke's team are actually eight points clear of the relegation zone and in good shape when it comes to their battle to stay in the division.

Leeds will switch their attention to the FA Cup after this match, preparing to tackle Derby County in the third round, before taking on Fulham, Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League before the end of the month.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

WLDLWW

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

LWDLWW

Leeds United Premier League form:

DDWDDD

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Newcastle will be missing William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest) and Emil Krafth (knee) through injury on Wednesday, while Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (fitness) are doubts.

The Magpies are hopeful that Murphy will pass a fitness test, but if that is not the case, then there could be a start in a wide area for Harvey Barnes.

Nick Woltemade is pushing to return in the final third of the field, and the 23-year-old, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season, could replace Yoane Wissa.

As for Leeds, Daniel James (thigh) and Joe Rodon (foot) will again be absent, while Jayden Bogle (calf) is a doubt for the visitors.

Aside from the return of captain Ethan Ampadu from suspension, head coach Farke could name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Man United on Sunday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin featuring through the middle.

Calvert-Lewin has scored eight Premier League goals during an impressive campaign to date, and he came close to continuing his excellent form against Man United, hitting the post in the first half of the clash with the Red Devils.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds have been a tough nut to crack of late, and this could be a very difficult match for a Newcastle side that have had their problems this season. It would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we fancy the Magpies to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.