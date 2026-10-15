Newcastle lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Newcastle United could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey (all thigh) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) all remain sidelined with injuries, with the latter two needing another week or two to make a full recovery.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle is hopeful that Bazoumana Traore will be given the green light to feature after suffering a blow to his knee in the humbling 4-1 away defeat to Coventry City on Monday.

Captain Dan Burn and Joelinton made welcome returns as substitutes against Coventry after spells out through injury, and while the former is not quite ready to start in defence, the latter is available to start his first game of the season in midfield.

Should Jaissle opt to switch from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3 setup, Joelinton could line up alongside Joe Willock and Nico Gonzalez in a three-man midfield, with either Yoane Wissa or Mathias Fernandez-Pardo dropping out of the first XI.

In fact, both players could make way, as William Osula is pushing to earn a recall up front after recovering from injury, and he could be supported in attack by Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

In defence, Amar Dedic will rival Lewis Miley for the right-back berth, while Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall are all expected to continue in the back four, protecting goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Newcastle United