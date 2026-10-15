Aston Villa lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Aston Villa could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Amadou Onana (knee), Ian Maatsen (ankle), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) and Modo Cisse (unspecified) all remain sidelined with injuries, while George Hemmings (knee) and Brian Madjo (ankle) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Summer signing Leon Goretzka made his first appearance for Villa as a substitute in Wednesday’s 6-0 hammering of Fenerbahce in the Champions League. The midfielder has fully recovered from injury and may be a contender to start in midfield.

However, head coach Unai Emery may instead recall Joao Gomes to play alongside Boubacar Kamara, while Emiliano Buendia could replace Ross Barkley who scored a brace in midweek.

Nicolas Jackson also scored twice against Fenerbahce and has now netted four goals in his last three appearances. The Senegalese striker is expected to continue up front, while captain John McGinn and Johan Manzambi may get the not to operate out wide, with Ibrahim Mbaye dropping down to the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be tasked with filling in at left-back once again, with Matty Cash continuing on the right side of defence, while Victor Lindelof and Pau Torres should retain their partnership at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up against Aston Villa