Nicolas Jackson: Unai Emery makes feelings clear on in-form Aston Villa striker after historic Champions League win

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery was full of praise for striker Nicolas Jackson following a historic night in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Villa have only won one of their opening six Premier League fixtures this term, but they made it two wins out of two in the League Phase of the Champions League courtesy of a thumping 6-0 home victory over Fenerbahce.

Emery’s men raced into a three-goal half-time lead, with Jackson netting two goals in the space of eight minutes after Johan Manzambi had scored an early opener.

A second-half brace from Ross Barkley and a late goal from Tammy Abraham helped Villa score six goals in a single European match for the very first time, recording their biggest European victory and biggest win under Emery in all competitions.

Summer signing Jackson has been a standout performer for Villa in recent weeks and has now scored five goals in eight appearances since arriving from Chelsea for around £65m, with four of those goals netted in his last three matches.

Although Abraham is available for selection and 17-year-old starlet Brian Madjo has now recovered from injury, Emery has seemingly made it clear that Jackson is his first-choice centre-forward.

“Jackson is our striker”, says Emery

The precision on Nicolas Jackson’s finish to complete his brace ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/BWFdlvbgHp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

"[Jackson] has power to get in behind. He can drop and help as well,” Emery told TNT Sports. “We need him always to be in the box when we're attacking. Brian Madjo is ready to play as well now [but] Jackson is our striker."

Jackson, who previously played under Emery at Villarreal, reflected on his own performance and Villa’s victory post-match, telling reporters: "A very good win today. The second day of the Champions League, and we were very happy to get the win and clean sheet.

“I’m just playing, trying to score every game and winning and helping the team. Playing for the manager as well is very important, and [I’m] just trying to win games and focus on the pitch, that’s the most important for me.

“I’m very happy. The most important that we win, and hopefully next time I will get the hat-trick!”

Emery added: "Keep going forward. [It helps] confidence for us. We did some changes to get other players confidence and minutes. What we did today was fantastic. The Champions League is very difficult."

Villa travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, and Jackson – who has contributed to four goals in as many top-flight games against the Magpies (two goals, two assists) – is expected to lead the line once again.