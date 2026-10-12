Coventry City 4-1 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Sky Blues record first Premier League home win in two decades

Coventry City recorded their first Premier League home victory in 21 years at the expense of Newcastle United at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues started the game incredibly brightly, with full top-flight debutant Sidiki Cherif winning a penalty which was cooly converted by Jack Rudoni.

After that point, Newcastle dominated the ball in the first half but passed up plenty of opportunities to draw level, often denied by excellent Coventry defending.

Cherif scored his first Premier League goal shortly after the break to double the hosts' advantage before a long-range Sven Botman strike reduced arrears momentarily.

There was only a brief period of Newcastle belief, though, as Coventry substitutes Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni both breached the net of Lukas Hornicek to complete a convincing success in the East Midlands.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

After the disappointments of home clashes with Hull City (0-1) and Brighton & Hove Albion (0-5) in the Premier League so far, this evening was a special occasion for the Coventry faithful, who watched their side win in the top flight on home soil for the first time in 21 years.

The Sky Blues did not look like a team who had failed to score in their opening two CBS Arena matches as they burst into life from the start, with the energetic Cherif winning a penalty which Rudoni experty converted.

A large period of dominance with the ball for Newcastle followed that sixth-minute opener, however, the visitors were either sloppy in their build-up or wasteful with their finishing, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Joe Willock both missing exceptional chances.

Botman's thunderbolt from the edge of the box reduced the deficit, but the belief of the hosts never waned, with Simms and Mfuni arriving off the bench to make sure of a first victory over the Magpies since 1999.

COVENTRY CITY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Jack Rudoni goal vs. Newcastle United (6th min, Coventry City 1-0 Newcastle United)

Jack Rudoni converts to give to Coventry their first goal at home since returning to the Premier League! ? https://t.co/Q7la7nYwoq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

A goal 21 years in the making for the city of Coventry!

Hornicek spills the ball in the box and rushes to make amends, however, the Czech catches Cherif in the process.

VAR had a look at the incident before the on-field penalty decision remained, with Rudoni stepping up and sending the Newcastle goalkeeper the wrong way from 12 yards out.

Sidiki Cherif goal vs. Newcastle United (48th min, Coventry City 2-0 Newcastle United)

Sidiki Cherif with a STUNNING finish on his first Premier League start! ? https://t.co/EoTB8VCHuR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

Cherif finds the net on his full Premier League debut!

Coventry start the second half brightly and earn a throw, with Milan van Ewijk's delivery headed only partially away by Malick Thiaw.

The balls falls on the edge of the box for Cherif, who swivels and fires a low-drilled shot into the bottom corner past the outstretched Hornicek.

Sven Botman goal vs. Coventry City (70th min, Coventry City 2-1 Newcastle United)

Sven Botman, that is SENSATIONAL! ? https://t.co/GalkqMs5ZE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

The centre-back takes matters into his own hands to reduce the deficit!

Botman finds himself with an ungodly amount of time and space in the Coventry half and drifts into a shooting position on the edge of the box.

Caleb Yirenkyi is slow to realise the danger of the Dutchman, allowing him plenty of room to rifle a thunderbolt past Carl Rushworth at the near post.

Ellis Simms goal vs. Newcastle United (81st min, Coventry City 3-1 Newcastle United)

Ellis Simms off the bench with a big impact! ? https://t.co/XynFVxwERV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

Substitute Simms makes sure of the three points!

Joelinton attempts to dribble the ball out of the Newcastle area but is pressured by Brandon Thomas-Asante, which presents Simms with the opportunity to shoot.

The towering marksman makes no mistake with his finish, firing an effort past Hornicek, assisted slightly by a deflection off Thiaw.

Stephen Mfuni goal vs. Newcastle United (86th min, Coventry City 4-1 Newcastle United)

Stephen Mfuni makes his mark for Coventry! ? https://t.co/KI2kgpfUJP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2026

Mfuni nets his first Coventry goal and makes it four at the expense of a shell-shocked Newcastle!

The England Under-21 international dribbles through the attentions of Nico Gonzalez and Amar Dedic before unleashing a left-footed strike past Hornicek from just inside the box.

A Monday night trip to the East Midlands has turned into a full-blown nightmare for the Magpies.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BOBBY THOMAS

© Iconsport / PA Images

After Coventry took an early lead at the CBS Arena, there was unsurprisingly a lot of defensive duties for centre-back Thomas, who single-handedly kept Newcastle at bay on multiple occasions during the first half.

The 25-year-old made an outstanding 14 defensive contributions in the opening 45 minutes alone, keeping Fernandez-Pardo off the scoresheet with an excellent last-ditch block.

Thomas's side had conceded six goals across their opening two home league contests of the season before this evening, but if the Englishman continues this form, then that ratio is sure to decrease.

COVENTRY CITY VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Coventry City 33%-67% Newcastle United

Shots: Coventry City 9-19 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Coventry City 6-6 Newcastle United

Corners: Coventry City 2-6 Newcastle United

Fouls: Coventry City 3-10 Newcastle United

WHAT NEXT?

After back-to-back Premier League victories either side of the international break, Coventry travel to Tottenham Hotspur next Monday, looking to continue their winning run.

Losing each of their past two away matches by a 4-1 scoreline, Newcastle will be hoping for some home comforts when Aston Villa visit St James' Park on Saturday evening.