Newcastle lineup vs. Coventry: Predicted XI as Matthias Jaissle makes one change from Hull victory

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle could make one change to his starting lineup for Monday's Premier League showdown with Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

The Magpies entered the international break on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hull City, which no fewer than nine players missed due to injury.

However, only one member of that stricken group - Ewen Jaouen, out for two months with a hamstring problem - is guaranteed to be unavailable on Monday, following Jaissle's latest pre-game update.

The Magpies boss is hopeful of having three or four players back in the ranks on Monday night, which could be any of Joelinton (groin), Nico Gonzalez (concussion), Jacob Ramsey (thigh), Amar Dedic (hamstring), Anthony Elanga (unknown), Dan Burn (ankle), Will Osula (foot), Lewis Miley (knock) or Tino Livramento (unspecified).

Joelinton and Gonzalez have the best chances of returning to the first XI, and the latter could displace Sean Steur in Newcastle's only change from their triumph against the Tigers.

Gonzalez would link arms with Joe Willock, who opened the scoring against Hull shortly before Lewis Hall doubled Newcastle's lead just a few moments later.

Both Newcastle goals were teed up by Harvey Barnes, who in that game set a new club record for the earliest a Magpies player has ever provided two assists in a Premier League match (seven minutes).

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Willock; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Wissa

> Click here to see how Coventry could line up against Newcastle