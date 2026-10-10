Coventry lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI as Frank Lampard makes Milan van Ewijk decision

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is set to face one key selection dilemma for Monday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues are expected to welcome Milan van Ewijk back to the matchday squad, after the 26-year-old right-back made his return to training following a hamstring problem.

In Van Ewijk's absence, Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi filled in at right wing-back during Coventry's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break, the Sky Blues' first Premier League triumph in over 25 years.

Given Yirenkyi's role in Coventry's historic success, Lampard is likely to stick rather than twist, as Van Ewijk settles for a place on the bench against the Magpies.

Elsewhere in the backline, Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Thomas earned numerous plaudits for their heroic defensive displays at the City Ground, while Stephen Mfuni covers for the injured Aurele Amenda.

The assist for Coventry's first goal of the Premier League season came from none other than goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, whose long punt forward found Jay Dasilva to lash home into the far side of the net; both will start on Monday.

Matt Grimes, Frank Onyeka, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark and Brandon Thomas-Asante should complete an untouched starting XI for the hosts, who are missing the banned Taiwo Awoniyi in addition to Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Josh Eccles (calf).

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Mfuni, Pinnock, Thomas; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Thomas-Asante

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Coventry