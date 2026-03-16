Newcastle lineup vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 16:45

Newcastle United could be without five players for Wednesday’s second-leg showdown with Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 at Camp Nou.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to travel to Catalonia to offer his support to his teammates, but the midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is joined on the sidelines by Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee).

Sandro Tonali missed Newcastle’s 1-0 Premier League win at Chelsea last Saturday due to illness, but head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that the Italian can return to start in his midfield against Barcelona.

After making six changes against Chelsea, Howe is expected to revert to a similar side that began the 1-1 first-leg draw with Barca last week, with Joelinton in contention to join Tonali in the middle of the pitch alongside either Jacob Ramsey or Joe Willock.

Anthony Gordon did not start the first leg due to illness, but he was fit to start and score against Chelsea and is expected to lead the line on Wednesday – Gordon has scored 10 Champions League goals this season, only bettered by Kylian Mbappe (13).

Harvey Barnes scored the opener in last week’s first leg and he could retain his starting spot on the left flank, while Anthony Elanga battles with Jacob Murphy for a start on the right wing. Nick Woltemade, meanwhile, may have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Howe has a big decision to make over whether to start Kieran Trippier or Tino Livramento a right-back, the latter was handed his first start in over two months against Chelsea since recovering from injury.

Dan Burn could be recalled at the expense of Sven Botman to start alongside Malick Thiaw at centre-back, while Lewis Hall is set to continue at left-back and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should start again between the sticks ahead of Nick Pope.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up for this contest