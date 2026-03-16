Barcelona lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 16:45

Barcelona are set to be without four players for Wednesday’s second-leg showdown with Newcastle United in the Champions League last 16 at Camp Nou.

Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong (all hamstring) are still nursing injuries and are not expected to return until after the international break.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scored a 96th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot in last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw, but he began on the bench for Barca’s 5-2 La Liga win over Sevilla on Sunday after suffering with illness earlier in the week.

The winger was fit to make a substitute appearance against Sevilla, though, and he should be ready to start on the right side of attack against Newcastle, while Robert Lewandowski continues to lead the line.

Head coach Hansi Flick will be tempted to recall Marcus Rashford, who scored twice in a 2-1 League Phase win over Newcastle earlier this season, but Raphinha may get the nod to continue on the left flank after scoring a hat-trick in the victory over Sevilla last time out.

Dani Olmo, who was also on the scoresheet against Sevilla, is set to battle with Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and 18-year-old Marc Bernal for a start in centre-midfield alongside star playmaker Pedri.

Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Champions League games, but a back four of Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin is set to remain intact in front of goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up for this contest