Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to reignite move for £50m target as fresh contract twist emerges

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as Michael Carrick considers his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Senegal international is still weighing up a new contract offer at Selhurst Park, leaving the door open for interested clubs to explore a potential move.

United previously identified Sarr as a target during the summer, and his versatility could make him an attractive option as INEOS try to strengthen several areas of the squad.

United remain interested in Ismaila Sarr

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are still keen on Sarr, who has yet to sign the contract extension offered by Palace.

The 28-year-old was keen to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, when Galatasaray tried to sign him. The Eagles refused to sanction his departure, however, and the club have since reintegrated him into their first-team plans.

Sarr's representatives are understood to be happy with the contract offer, but the winger is still considering his options. Sunderland and Newcastle United have also shown interest, while clubs in Turkey and the Saudi Pro League could provide alternative destinations.

Palace are under no immediate pressure to sell, with Sarr contracted until 2028. The Eagles reportedly demanded £50m during the summer after rejecting Galatasaray's opening offer, meaning United could face a substantial financial commitment if they revive their pursuit.

It is also believed that United view Sarr as an attractive option because of his ability to operate centrally as well as in wide attacking positions. His performances for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, where he played centrally, further demonstrated that versatility.

Ismaila Sarr solves more than one problem at Old Trafford

© Imago / Sportimage

United's need for attacking reinforcements is clear, and Sarr could address more than just their issues on the wings.

The Senegal international's pace and directness would offer another option out wide, while his ability to play centrally could provide useful cover behind Bruno Fernandes.

United have often relied heavily on their captain to create opportunities, even pushing him out on the right flank, so adding another player capable of operating between the lines would give Carrick greater flexibility.

United's injury problems have also underlined the need for greater squad depth, with Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw absent for Wednesday night's Champions League clash against Como. Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro are also unavailable, while Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko will miss the fixture, too.

Although Sarr would not solve their defensive problems, his versatility could reduce the burden on several attacking players.

If Sarr decides against extending his Palace contract, United may have an opportunity to revisit their interest. His ability to fill multiple roles makes him a sensible profile to consider, but the final fee and Palace's willingness to negotiate will determine whether a January move is realistic at this stage.