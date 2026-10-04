JJ Gabriel latest: Man Utd 'consider' taking legal action over teenage forward as domestic and European rivals 'keep watch'

Manchester United are said to be weighing up an unprecedented legal challenge as highly rated academy midfielder JJ Gabriel moves closer to a contentious exit.

The 15-year-old stunned senior figures at Old Trafford last month by formally seeking to end his youth deal with immediate effect.

Gabriel and his representatives are believed to be increasingly unhappy with what they see as a shortage of first-team chances under Michael Carrick.

As such, the highly touted youngster is keen to follow the example of emerging talents elsewhere in the country but believes his route into senior football at United is blocked.

Man Utd consider legal action over alleged ‘swindle'

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The worsening dispute has reportedly angered club officials, with Gabriel’s potential departure carrying significant financial consequences, reports TeamTalk.

As he holds an Irish passport through his father, he can join a European club once he turns 16 on Tuesday.

Under that scenario, United would reportedly receive just £300,000 in training compensation for a player they believe could one day command a fee of more than £100 million.

The Premier League club are therefore considering regulatory and legal action against any agents involved in arranging a low-cost move.

The above source further notes that questions were raised after Ali Barat, of Epic Sports, received FA clearance to represent minors on the same day Gabriel formally asked to end his contract.

Barcelona and Real Madrid 'keep watch'

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United are attempting to settle the dispute with an attractive scholarship offer, but Gabriel is reportedly unwilling to sign new terms.

The teenager is said to be training with a private coach in Barcelona as he seeks a move to Hansi Flick's team.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has publicly played down the club’s involvement, but the Catalan side is understood to be monitoring developments, along with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as domestic rivals Arsenal.

With Gabriel’s 16th birthday approaching, United face a major challenge to keep their prized academy prospect from leaving for a sum far below what they believe he could be worth.