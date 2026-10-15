Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils and Arsenal 'keep a close eye' on £43m-valued Premier League talent

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly two of four Premier League sides keen on Newcastle United winger Bazoumana Toure, only months after his arrival at St James' Park.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international joined from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in July for £43m and is adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

CaughtOffside reports that Toure's explosive pace and ability to take on defenders have already attracted interest from a number of top clubs.

United and Arsenal had watched him before his move to Tyneside and have continued to follow his progress after his encouraging start with the Magpies.

Four Premier League clubs 'track' flying Ivorian

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

According to the aforementioned source, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also monitoring the winger, though none of the four clubs has made a formal approach.

United’s interest fits their search for young, pacey forwards with potential to improve, while Mikel Arteta is looking to add depth to his wide options.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Vinicius Junior during the summer, only for the ambitious move to fall through after the Real Madrid forward signed a contract extension to stay in Madrid.

Arsenal eventually made do with Christos Tzolis, though there remains a feeling that the Gunners need more quality and depth in the wide areas.

While Toure addresses their lack of depth, signing the forward this summer or at any point in the future may have left little room to bring in a top wide attacker, regardless of the Ivorian's potential.

Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke highly of Toure at his unveiling, describing him as an exciting talent with plenty of potential.

Toure future: Why Newcastle hold the cards

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Any club hoping to prise Toure away from the North East will face a difficult task in the coming windows.

Newcastle paid around £43m for the winger just three months ago and tied him down to a deal that runs until June 2031.

With the club viewing him as central to its long-term plans and Toure only at the beginning of his Premier League career, Newcastle have little incentive to sanction a January departure.

Toure has opened his Premier League account against Leeds United and also scored against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup.