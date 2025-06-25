Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca refuses to rule out a summer departure for Christopher Nkunku amid suggestions that Manchester United are keen on the attacker.

Nkunku made the move to Stamford Bridge from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2023, and he has represented the Blues on 58 occasions, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in the process.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the 27-year-old struck 14 goals and registered five assists in 44 outings for Chelsea, but he only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the Premier League.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Nkunku, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Man United are expected to sign a couple more attackers this summer, with Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho all set to leave, and Nkunku is believed to be on the club's radar.

Maresca opens door to summer exit for Nkunku

Nkunku has played in two of Chelsea's three matches at this summer's Club World Cup, including the full 90 minutes of the team's 3-0 success over Esperance de Tunis.

However, Maresca has refused to rule out a summer exit for the France international.

“If Christo is here with us, it is because we think he can help us and he can be with us even next season,” Maresca told reporters.

“But as you said, there are many speculations, not just about Christo, about many players.

“And then if something is going to happen, I don’t know because we said many times when the transfer window is open, anything can happen in terms of players that can arrive or players that can leave.”

Would Nkunku be a good signing for Man United?

Man United have already boosted their attack for next season with the arrival of Matheus Cunha, with the Brazil international recently completing a blockbuster move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils are also making excellent progress on a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, so it is somewhat surprising that the club are allegedly looking to bring in another number 10.

There are set to be four or five attacking departures before the end of the transfer window, but after potentially securing a deal for Mbeumo, Ruben Amorim's side need to switch their attention to signing a striker.

Nkunku has previously played through the middle for Chelsea, but he has often struggled to make his mark in that position, so the Frenchman would be a surprise signing for Man United, especially on a permanent basis.