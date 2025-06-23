Manchester United reportedly begin 'initial talks' to sign an unwanted Chelsea attacker, and the move could also bring benefits for Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have begun 'initial talks' to sign out-of-favour Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku, a report has claimed.

The Red Devils are yet to make any further signings beyond Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, but Ruben Amorim is thought to be pursuing more offensive reinforcements between now and September 1.

All of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could be heading for the exit door, as might Rasmus Hojlund, who is supposedly being heavily pursued by Inter Milan.

Man United's delicate economic state and lack of European football could prove problematic when it comes to landing most of their top targets, though - they have allegedly already been rejected by Viktor Gyokeres.

Staying closer to home, French outlet L'Equipe claims that the Red Devils are now seriously exploring a deal for Nkunku and have held 'initial talks' with the Frenchman's camp.

Man United 'discuss terms' with Nkunku representatives

During the discussions with the attacker's entourage, Man United apparently floated the terms of a possible move to Old Trafford for Nkunku, who will be allowed to leave Chelsea for the right price this summer.

The 27-year-old came up with a respectable 14 goals in 43 matches during the 2024-25 season, but he was only responsible for three strikes in 27 Premier League games, mainly excelling in the Conference League.

Nkunku still has four seasons left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues will not stand in his way of an exit for the right price given their own need to both rejig their attack and balance the books.

While Man United have been in touch with Nkunku's agents, they are supposedly yet to lodge an official bid for the France international, who cost Chelsea £51.3m to sign from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

Nkunku has registered 17 goals and five assists in 57 matches for the West London club in that time, and Chelsea reportedly failed to offload him to Barcelona with a 'sensational' swap offer earlier this summer.

How Man United's gain could also become Tottenham Hotspur's gain

As Nkunku has never truly made a name for himself in the centre-forward spot, the 27-year-old would ostensibly be a strong fit for one of the two number 10 roles behind the striker.

The Frenchman joining Man United to compete with Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha should negate the need for the Red Devils to sign another advanced midfielder, which also spells good news for Tottenham Hotspur.

The two 2024-25 Europa League finalists are thought to be the two leading contenders to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who would surely not join the Red Devils in the same summer as both Nkunku and Cunha.

Man United moving for the Chelsea man could therefore leave Tottenham in a one-team race for Mbeumo, meaning that this transfer merry-go-round could make everyone a winner.