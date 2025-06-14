Arsenal receive Gyokeres boost as striker 'rejects' rivals

Arsenal reportedly receive a boost in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, as the striker turns down the chance to join a Premier League rival.

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly turned down the chance to join Manchester United this summer, offering Arsenal a major boost in their pursuit of the prolific forward.

Gyokeres’s transfer saga has taken a turn in the last week over an issue involving a reported gentleman’s agreement with Sporting.

The Portuguese giants have supposedly gone back on an agreement that would have allowed Gyokeres to depart for €60m (£50.6m) plus €10m (£8.4m).

The has been speculation suggesting that Gyokeres could go on strike to force a move, although he has since posted on social media to hit back at ‘false’ talk surrounding his current situation.

Gyokeres is still expected to leave Sporting this summer, with Arsenal among the frontrunners to secure his signature ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

After failing with their first bid for the Sweden international, the Gunners are set to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

Gyokeres rejects Man United move

While Arsenal still need to agree a deal with Sporting, they have been given a boost in their pursuit following the news that Gyokeres has turned down one of their potential competitors.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Gyokeres has ruled out a reunion with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Man United.

The Red Devils are understood to have made contact in the past week in a bid to win the transfer race for the Sweden international.

However, the report states that the player’s representatives informed Man United on Friday that he is not prepared to entertain a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United’s inability to offer European football appears to have played a key role in Gyokeres’s decision, especially as Arsenal are set to compete in the Champions League league phase.

Man United set to focus on Osimhen

With Gyokeres set to move elsewhere, Man United appear to have turned their focus to an alternative target in their search for a top-quality number nine.

Man United have reportedly reopened talks over a deal to sign Napoli’s Osimhen, with the Red Devils ready to spend €75m (£63.8m) to sign the prolific striker.

Osimhen remains on the transfer market after recently turning down the chance to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Nigeria international is continuing to attract interest from Galatasaray after enjoying a successful loan spell at the Turkish giants.

Osimhen racked up 37 goals in 41 competitive appearances to help Galatasaray clinch the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.