Arsenal reportedly prepare to make a second bid for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres as Manchester United encounter 'obstacles' in talks with the 27-year-old.

Arsenal are expected to come forward with a second bid for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres after seeing an opening offer turned down, according to a report.

The Gunners are ostensibly yet to make a firm decision on whether to put all their eggs in the Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko basket, but it was claimed earlier this week that they had made their first official bid for the former.

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is known to be a huge admirer of Gyokeres, having tried and failed to sign the ex-Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion man for Atletico Madrid.

Berta's arrival in North London suggested that Arsenal would go all in to try to win the race for the Scandinavian, who hit an incredible 54 goals from 52 matches last season.

According to Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol, Arsenal's first bid was made up of a fixed fee of €55m (£46.8m) with an additional €10m (£8.5m) in bonuses, which was rejected by Sporting.

Arsenal 'to exceed €70m mark' with new Gyokeres bid as Man United 'obstacles' revealed

Now, the Gunners intend to send a revised offer which would surpass the €70m (£59.6m) mark, including performance-related add-ons, which has long been touted as the golden figure needed to prise Gyokeres away from Sporting.

The 27-year-old's contract - which runs for another three seasons - contains a release clause said to be worth €100m (£85.1m), but Sporting will not demand the full value of that option from interested parties.

However, it has also been alleged that Sporting went back on a gentleman's agreement they made with the player's camp and are not willing to settle for £59.6m, a move which infuriated the striker to the point that he threatened to go on strike.

The situation now appears to be more cordial, though, and there is understood to be growing optimism among Gyokeres's entourage that a positive solution will be reached with Arsenal, who also have a good working relationship with Sporting.

Manchester United remain in the picture too, but the report claims that the Red Devils have hit 'obstacles' in talks over personal terms, in spite of Gyokeres's strong bond with head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 27-year-old has produced a magnificent 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 matches for Sporting across all competitions over the past two seasons, and he also has 15 goals to show from 26 appearances for the Sweden national team.

What is the latest with Arsenal's Sesko pursuit?

It is currently anybody's guess as to which way Arsenal will go in the striker market, as talks have been ramping up with the entourage of RB Leipzig striker Sesko too, journalist Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole.

The Gunners are still yet to agree a fee with Leipzig or get the final green light from the player on personal terms, though, and they must also be wary of a possible hijack attempt from London rivals Chelsea.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal supposedly pushed to sign Sesko in time for the Club World Cup, but they failed to strike a deal before the June 10 deadline, and the Slovenia international wants to continue his career in Europe anyway.