Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has taken to social media to respond to the recent speculation surrounding his situation, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Gyokeres has built a reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers during his two-year stay in the Portuguese capital.

The Sweden international netted 97 goals in 102 competitive appearances in the past two seasons, helping Sporting win two Primeira Liga titles and the Taca de Portugal.

Gyokeres' impressive form in front of goal has led to transfer links with the likes of Arsenal and Man United.

The relationship between Gyokeres and Sporting appears to have soured in recent days over an issue surrounding the player's asking price.

Gyokeres releases strong statement

Previous speculation has suggested that Sporting made a gentleman's agreement with Gyokeres to sell him for €60m (£51m), plus €10m £8.5m) in add-ons.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has insisted that he "never promised" that arrangement, while it has been reported that Gyokeres is willing to go on strike to force through an exit.

The 27-year-old has now taken to social media to release a stern statement in response to the recent speculation and talk surrounding his future.

In a message posted on Instagram, Gyokeres wrote: "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it false. I will speak when the time is right."

How much will Sporting demand for Gyokeres?

Gyokeres is under contract with Sporting until the summer of 2028, with his deal containing a €100m (£85m) release clause.

Rather than demand the amount in his release clause, Portuguese outlet Record are reporting that Sporting will ask for around €80m (£67m) to sanction Gyokeres' departure this summer.

Arsenal reportedly made a £51m offer for the Swedish forward, but that proposal is expected to be rejected by the Primeira Liga champions.

The Gunners are keen to recruit a new number nine to add to their current striker options of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Meanwhile, Man United are considering Gyokeres as a potential target, as they look to sign a new forward following Rasmus Hojlund's struggles in front of goal.