Chelsea have tried and failed to twist Barcelona's arm with a sensational swap offer involving Christopher Nkunku, according to a report.

France international attacker Nkunku has apparently been made surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, having failed to make the grade under both Mauricio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca.

The 27-year-old's base statistics from the 2024-25 season were not terrible at first glance, registering 14 goals and five assists in 42 games, but the bulk of his success came in the Conference League.

Nkunku came up with five goals and three assists in nine third-tier continental appearances, but he was an unused substitute in the 4-1 win over Real Betis in the final following an injury.

Furthermore, the former RB Leipzig man only managed three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term, only making the starting XI on nine occasions in the top-flight campaign.

Barcelona 'flatly reject' Nkunku, Fermin Lopez proposal

The attacker's Chelsea contract does not expire for another four years, but the Blues are not expected to stand in his way of an exit for the right price in the coming weeks.

However, rather than wait for an offer to arrive, Mundo Deportivo reports that Chelsea approached Barcelona with an ambitious swap proposal, Nkunku for Spain international midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Twenty-two-year-old Lopez was in a somewhat similar boat to Nkunku last season, having also failed to make himself a first-choice name under Hansi Flick, but he still accrued a praiseworthy eight goals and 10 assists in 46 games.

Maresca is supposedly a huge fan of the midfielder, but the report claims that both Flick and Barcelona president Joan Laporta 'flatly rejected' Chelsea's idea of sending Nkunku and Lopez in opposite directions.

The reigning La Liga champions supposedly have no intention of parting ways with Lopez unless he puts in the transfer request himself, and Nkunku is not a priority attacker for them either.

Instead, Barcelona are still prioritising a swoop for Liverpool wide man Luis Diaz, who recently confirmed that his representatives have been holding talks with other clubs.

What next for Chelsea's Nkunku after Barcelona swap failure?

While we may not know Nkunku's thoughts on the matter, the France international may have jumped at the chance to sign for Barcelona had he been given assurances of regular playing time at Camp Nou.

However, the 27-year-old may now have to lower his ambitions slightly lest he face another year on the periphery at Chelsea, where he is behind Cole Palmer in the number 10 pecking order and below Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap in the strikers' list.

A shock move to a Turkish giant has been mooted for Nkunku, although a return to the Bundesliga should not be discounted either given his stellar feats in the German top flight for Leipzig.

Nkunku managed a terrific 70 goals and 55 assists in 172 Leipzig appearances, whereas he boasts just 17 goals and five assists from 56 Chelsea matches.