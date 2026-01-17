Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Michael Carrick on "great" star of Premier League win amid transfer boost

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 20:20 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 20:24

Michael Carrick has praised Kobbie Mainoo for his role in Manchester United's victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils emerged as 2-0 winners against City, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu giving the hosts a deserved three points.

Carrick opted to deploy a double pivot consisting of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, the latter of whom started just his first league game of the season.

The Englishman's performance in midfield was exceptional, and the interim boss was keen to highlight his impact, telling reporters: "I thought Kobbie was great alongside [Casemiro]. Between the two of them, I thought it gave us a foundation."

Mainoo was consistently linked with a move away when Ruben Amorim was in charge, but Carrick's praise of the midfielder has fuelled hopes that he will remain at Old Trafford.

© Imago / APL

Can Mainoo lead United to Champions League football?

United were able to regularly beat City's press, with Mainoo's ability to connect defence to attack a key reason why Pep Guardiola's side struggled at Old Trafford.

The result left the Red Devils in fifth place with 35 points, just one fewer than fourth-placed Liverpool, who were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Burnley on Saturday.

Liverpool's difficulties could open the pathway for Carrick's side to get in front of their rivals, though he will face a difficult test against Arsenal next weekend in the Premier League.

Only four points separate fourth from ninth, so United will have to demonstrate the consistency needed to distance themselves from their top-four competitors.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

January transfer window: What should Man United do?

Though Casemiro performed admirably in the middle of the pitch, he will be 34 next month, and it would be surprising if he was able to maintain that level throughout the rest of the campaign.

Mainoo cannot be expected to carry the team's midfield by himself over the next months considering he is only 20, so perhaps United's best chance of securing Champions League football would be to strengthen in January.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may be reluctant to sanction expenditure on an interim boss, but the Red Devils have a strong opportunity secure a lucrative place in Europe next season.

Even if targets such as Carlos Baleba are not available this winter, a cheaper player such as James Garner from Everton might represent a smart investment from both a financial and footballing perspective.