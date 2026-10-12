Man Utd, Liverpool 'learn asking price' for Fulham, England Under-21s star Josh King

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been informed that Fulham youngster Josh King would cost upwards of £50m in 2027.

Michael Carrick's side have made a poor start to the Premier League season, with Man Utd chiefs supposedly admitting that the club failed to recruit the required quality for the first-team squad this summer.

Andoni Iraola has taken the reins from Arne Slot at Anfield and suffered a first league defeat of the campaign on Sunday afternoon, when a crisis-hit Manchester City did their talking on the pitch with a 3-0 victory.

The Reds are said to be keen on the signing of King, who has made a positive start to the Premier League season for Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham, despite the West Londoners remaining winless.

The 19-year-old started his sixth straight top-flight match for the Cottagers on Saturday afternoon, when goals from Abdoul Ouattara and Dara O'Shea sealed a dramatic success for relegation rivals Ipswich Town.

© Imago / News Images

Man Utd, Liverpool learn asking price for Fulham's King?

Netting twice across the opening six Premier League rounds of 2026-27, Fulham attacker King is supposedly one of Europe's most sought-after prospects at present, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that both Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing up 2027 swoops for the 19-year-old, who has also attracted admiring glances from current English champions Arsenal.

As well as a trio of Premier League sides, it is understood that King has potential suitors further afield, with La Liga holders Barcelona and Bundesliga challengers Borussia Dortmund keen on the player.

Heading towards a fight to retain their top-flight status this season, it is no surprise that Fulham are reluctant to part ways with one of their elite performers, especially given that the teenager's contract runs until June 2029.

However, Arbeloa's side would supposedly consider offers upwards of £50m for King, meaning that the England Under-21s international could be an attainable target for Europe's top clubs in the near future.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

King destined for greater things

Fulham are no longer the steady Premier League team that they once were under Marco Silva, with the Cottagers in serious danger of returning to the Championship for the first time since 2022.

Head coach Arbeloa has an eye-catching Real Madrid managerial stint on his CV but lacks experience in English football - and the same can be said for Los Blancos recruits Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

It feels as if Fulham traded Premier League proveness for Spanish uncertainty during the off-season, highlighted by the loss of Harry Wilson to Leeds United following his impressive 11-goal campaign.