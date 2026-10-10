Liverpool news: Reds among European giants 'keen' on Fulham star as transfer battle looms

Liverpool have reportedly shown a keen interest in Fulham attacking midfielder Josh King.

After moving through the youth ranks at Fulham, King made his first-team debut in an EFL Cup clash in August 2024 and his first Premier League appearance a few months later.

However, last season was the campaign where he truly broke into the first-team setup, featuring in 38 competitive matches, including 32 Premier League appearances.

King may only be 19, but he is already seen as a key player in the Fulham side, as demonstrated by the fact that he has started all five Premier League games this term.

The teenager contributed two goals in those five appearances before he linked up with the England Under-21s squad for the recent international football.

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Liverpool among King suitors

With the Premier League set to return, a number of clubs are likely to be keeping tabs on King's performances in the coming weeks.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among those paying close attention to King's output on the pitch, as they weigh up a potential move in future transfer windows.

The Reds are said to be one of a number of European giants who are 'keen' on the Fulham star, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the mix.

Outside of the Premier League, La Liga champions Barcelona and Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund are mentioned as his potential suitors.

Fulham will be desperate to retain King's services, but the report suggests they may find it tricky to fend off interest if their results fail to improve on the pitch.

As it stands, Alvaro Arbeloa's side are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after mustering two points from five matches.

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Could King be a possible Wirtz replacement?

King tends to do his best work as a number 10, although he is capable of dropping a little deeper into a traditional central midfield role.

As it stands, Florian Wirtz operates as the attacking midfielder in Andoni Iraola's 4-2-3-1 set-up at Liverpool.

However, Wirtz has struggled to find his best form since joining Liverpool in 2025, and his lack of form has led to questions about his future.

King could be a potential option if Wirtz were to depart, considering he has adapted to the demands of the Premier League and still has plenty of potential to realise before he is the finished article.

However, Liverpool may opt for a player with a little more experience, like Manchester City attacker Rayan Cherki, who is believed to be on their radar.