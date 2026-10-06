Liverpool transfer news: 'Substantial' bid needed for £76m Florian Wirtz heir as PSG enter race for Premier League target

Liverpool must place a substantial bid for Manchester City star Rayan Cherki if they are to sign him amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds will return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they take on rivals Man City in a hotly-anticipated game.

Following news that the Citizens had been found guilty of breaching the vast majority of charges levelled at them by the Premier League, the atmosphere at Anfield is sure to be fervent.

City's guilty verdict will entail sanctions, which could include relegation, and it would be surprising if all of their stars opted to remain at the Etihad in that scenario.

TEAMtalk claim that while Liverpool may need to offer a significant sum to sign Cherki, who is attracting interest from PSG, a significant punishment for City could change the financial landscape and make it easier for the Merseysiders to secure his signature.

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Rayan Cherki assessed: Should Liverpool sign Man City playmaker?

Currently valued by Transfermarkt at €90m (£76.3m), most teams in Europe would be attentive to the playmaker's situation should his price drop dramatically.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive 2025-26, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists 52 games, though he only started 30 times.

Cherki has started 2026-27 in strong fashion, finding the back of the net four times in eight matches, while creating another two goals for teammates.

One major concern for Andoni Iraola will be the Frenchman's poor defensive application, with the attacker often bypassed whenever City lose possession.

Iraola's system relies on intensity without the ball, and unless Cherki improves defensively, it is difficult to see the Merseysiders making a move for the attacker.

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Florian Wirtz transfer rumours: The beginning of the end?

Signing Cherki would almost certainly signal the end of Florian Wirtz's time at Liverpool, with the German yet to make a significant impact at Anfield since signing for £116m in the summer of 2025.

Some of the criticism directed at the 23-year-old has been extreme, especially as he has played well at times this campaign, but he has not shown enough consistency to command an automatic spot in the XI.

While there is no doubting his talent, Liverpool cannot afford to give Wirtz a third season in the team if his performances continue to disappoint.