Manchester United news: Ruben Amorim replacement latest as Premier League boss "not allowed to bet" on future

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 23:21

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has refused to be drawn on links to the Manchester United job after the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have been thrown into turmoil following the news of Amorim's sacking on Monday, with Darren Fletcher appointed caretaker.

Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also reported to be under consideration for a caretaker role despite Fletcher's appointment, though fans are eager for the club to identify a permanent successor.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been consistently linked to United, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the process of appointing him could be straightforward.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side's clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday, Glasner refused to be drawn on links to the vacant position at Old Trafford, saying: "I am not allowed to bet. My contract has one paragraph that I am not allowed to bet.

"I also cannot give insider information. That would also be breaking my contract. I am Crystal Palace manager and it makes no sense for you to ask more questions about it."

The Eagles boss is sure to have a number of suitors in the summer, so a decision on whether to appoint him should be made by United sooner rather than later.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Oliver Glasner: Does Palace boss make sense as Amorim replacement?

If United wanted to find a manager that plays the same formation as Amorim, then Glanser could be a strong candidate as he would ensure a sense of continuity.

While director of football Jason Wilcox was reportedly dissatisfied with Amorim's system, Glasner has shown more flexibility throughout his career.

It should be noted that the Austrian also has a history of winning silverware having won the FA Cup with the Eagles in 2024-25, as well as the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021-22.

There are significant question marks about whether the 51-year-old would be able to coach a possession-dominant team, with his Palace side having averaged 43.3% possession this season, the fourth least in the division.

Perhaps the Red Devils will look for a coach that has a proven track record of playing a more expressive style of football such as Cesc Fabregas, who has excelled with Como in Serie A.

© Imago

What can Manchester United achieve under Fletcher and Solskjaer?

Solskjaer guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in 2019-20, as well as a second-placed finish in 2020-21, and the prospect of hiring an interim capable of taking the club into the top four may be tempting to United's hierarchy.

Though Solskjaer's tenure at Old Trafford ended on a sour note, he was renowned for being popular amongst the playing squad.

If the Norwegian can rally the team, there is no reason to doubt his ability to secure European football, especially as rivals Liverpool have been playing poorly, while Chelsea have been similarly inconsistent.

The appointment of Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge has also raised eyebrows due to his relative lack of experience, and there could be an opportunity for United to capitalise on the chaos of those around them.