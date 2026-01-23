Man Utd lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Benjamin Sesko dilemma

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 16:16 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 18:54

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has a huge Benjamin Sesko dilemma to solve in Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The summer signing was omitted from the Red Devils' starting XI to face Manchester City last weekend, a decision that paid dividends as the 20-time English champions prevailed 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The towering Sesko may be Man Utd's best bet at quelling Arsenal's set-piece threat from Gabriel Magalhaes and others - alongside Harry Maguire - but Carrick may also be wary of disrupting the on-field harmony after last weekend's success.

As a result, Sesko could find himself among the substitutes again, as Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo continue for a Man Utd side who should try to hit Arsenal on the counter.

Mbeumo scored the Red Devils' first in the derby, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, who in that game became the first-ever Man Utd player to set up a goal and create at least six chances against Pep Guardiola's Man City in a Premier League match.

The Portuguese playmaker will be retained in his advanced role thanks to the presence of Kobbie Mainoo, who is expected to continue in the double pivot alongside the departing Casemiro.

Noussair Mazraoui has now returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but Carrick has no need to demote Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw from his four-man rearguard.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

