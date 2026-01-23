Premier League Gameweek 23
Arsenal
Jan 25, 2026 4.30pm
2
3
HT : 1 1
FT Emirates Stadium
Man Utd
  • Lisandro Martinez 29' goal
  • Viktor Gyokeres 58' yellowcard
  • Mikel Merino 58' yellowcard
  • Ben White 58' yellowcard
  • Eberechi Eze 58' yellowcard
  • Noni Madueke 75' yellowcard
  • Mikel Merino 84' goal
  • goal Bryan Mbeumo 37'
  • goal Patrick Dorgu 50'
  • yellowcard Matheus Cunha 69'
  • yellowcard Benjamin Sesko 81'
  • goal Matheus Cunha 87'
  • yellowcard Noussair Mazraoui 88'

Man Utd lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Benjamin Sesko dilemma

By | , Last updated:

Carrick's critical Sesko dilemma: Predicted Man Utd XI vs. Arsenal
© Imago / Action Plus

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has a huge Benjamin Sesko dilemma to solve in Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The summer signing was omitted from the Red Devils' starting XI to face Manchester City last weekend, a decision that paid dividends as the 20-time English champions prevailed 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The towering Sesko may be Man Utd's best bet at quelling Arsenal's set-piece threat from Gabriel Magalhaes and others - alongside Harry Maguire - but Carrick may also be wary of disrupting the on-field harmony after last weekend's success.

As a result, Sesko could find himself among the substitutes again, as Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo continue for a Man Utd side who should try to hit Arsenal on the counter.

Mbeumo scored the Red Devils' first in the derby, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, who in that game became the first-ever Man Utd player to set up a goal and create at least six chances against Pep Guardiola's Man City in a Premier League match.

The Portuguese playmaker will be retained in his advanced role thanks to the presence of Kobbie Mainoo, who is expected to continue in the double pivot alongside the departing Casemiro.

Noussair Mazraoui has now returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but Carrick has no need to demote Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw from his four-man rearguard.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe