Arsenal lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mikel Arteta makes Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus decision

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 16:07 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 16:16

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faces possibly the biggest selection dilemma of the season so far ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United at the Emirates.

The Spaniard went with Gabriel Jesus from the start against Inter Milan in the Champions League, a decision that paid dividends as the Brazilian scored twice inside just 31 minutes at San Siro.

However, Viktor Gyokeres then came off the bench to curl home a fine third in that 3-1 victory, and his demotion from the XI in midweek suggests that he will appear from the first whistle on Sunday.

If so, the returning Swede should be flanked by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard in the final third, in spite of Gabriel Martinelli's astonishing long pass to help set up Gyokeres's goal at San Siro.

Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze were given chances to impress on Tuesday night, but Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are now guaranteed to come back into the fray alongside Martin Zubimendi.

Arteta should also have Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori back at his disposal following injuries, and the former would ostensibly be more likely to start given he has only been sidelined for a couple of weeks.

As a result, Hincapie could function at left-back in an otherwise full-strength backline, which will also feature Jurrien Timber at right-back as Ben White settles for a place on the bench.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

