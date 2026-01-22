Arsenal vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 13:07 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:08

Manchester United will be aiming to record another statement win when they head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to tackle Arsenal.

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, while Arsenal are at the top of the division, seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the race for the title.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Arsenal vs. Man United being played?

The match will take place at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have the best home record in the Premier League this season, winning nine and drawing two of their 11 matches, conceding only five times in the process.

The corresponding game last season ended in a 2-0 success for the Gunners, while Man United's last away victory over Arsenal in the league came in December 2017.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while highlights of the match can also be viewed on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which begins at 10.30pm.

Arsenal vs. Man United: What's the story?

This is a match that needs no introduction; a timeless classic that means so much to both clubs, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal missed the chance to really capitalise on Man City's 2-0 loss to Man United in the Manchester derby last weekend, with the Gunners held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

However, Mikel Arteta's side returned to winning ways in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Italian giants Inter Milan 3-1 in Italy.

Man United have had a free week to prepare for this match, and it would be fair to say that the feel-good factor has returned under Michael Carrick.

Arsenal will be aiming to strengthen their grip on first spot in the table, while Man United will be bidding to give their top-four hopes a huge boost.