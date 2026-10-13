Michael Carrick makes Mikel Arteta comparison as pressure mounts on Man Utd boss before Atletico

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has pointed to Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone as proven examples of why coaches need time to build successful teams.

Carrick is under increasing pressure after United won just one of their opening six Premier League matches, marking their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

With a difficult Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid up next, the Red Devils boss has defended the importance of patience amid growing questions over his future.

What did Michael Carrick say about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta?

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Carrick believes Arteta's success at Arsenal demonstrates why managers should be given time to implement their ideas, even when results initially fall short of expectations.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash, Carrick referenced the Spaniard's journey from taking charge in 2019 to eventually guiding Arsenal to the Premier League title last season.

As reported by journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Carrick said: "It pains me to say, but the one [who] won the league in our country last season has been there for a long period of time."

He added: "I think he's done an incredible job, Mikel, and that's another example."

Carrick on short-termism of managers as he comes up against Diego Simeone: 'It pains me to say the one that won the league in our country last season has been there a long time… He’s done an incredible job, Mikel.' #mufc #afc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 12, 2026

Carrick also pointed to club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, and the Atletico boss, highlighting how sustained periods in charge can allow managers to build something lasting rather than constantly starting again.

Arteta endured difficult spells during his early Arsenal tenure before transforming the club into title winners. Carrick's argument is that United must recognise the same principle if they want to establish long-term success.

Is Carrick under pressure at Man Utd?

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Carrick is undoubtedly under pressure, with United failing to win five of their last six matches across all competitions.

Saturday's 1-1 draw against Spurs was another frustrating result, particularly after United took the lead against a side reduced to ten men before conceding Dominic Solanke's late equaliser.

The upcoming fixtures against Atletico and Leeds could prove significant, with two difficult away trips offering little room for further mistakes.

There have also been links to alternative managerial candidates, including former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, as speculation grows over whether United might eventually change direction.

Carrick is right to point out that Arteta needed time to build a title-winning side, but the comparison only goes so far. Arsenal gradually developed a clear identity, while United lack that and need to demonstrate that their current project is moving towards something sustainable.

If results do not improve soon, the club's hierarchy may decide that patience has run out, regardless of the examples Carrick has cited.