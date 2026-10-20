“Embarrassed” Erik ten Hag accuses Man Utd, INEOS of ‘breaking promises’ before sacking

Erik ten Hag has hit out at his former club Manchester United for breaking “promises” made to him during his tenure at Old Trafford.

The 56-year-old won a EFL Cup and FA Cup during his two full seasons in charge of the Red Devils, but he was sacked just four months after lifting the latter trophy following a poor start to the 2024-25 season.

Ten Hag was left "completely devastated" and "ruined" by Man United’s decision to dismiss him according to his former teammate and close friend Hans Kraay Jr.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Ten Hag detailed how Man United’s co-owners INEOS opted to trigger his one-year contract extension, just weeks after the Red Devils stunned rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

“I wouldn’t go on with only one year left,” says the Dutchman. “So I said, ‘I need an extra year and we have to do it together’.

“They promised me loyalty, they promised me backing, they promised communication, that we get aligned. We spoke about the issues, but the promises, they didn’t keep.”

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Man United were languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table on 11 points from nine matches when Ten Hag was sacked in October 2024, following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

“I think it was quite weird to separate ways in that moment,” Ten Hag said, pointing out Man United were still competing in every cup competition. “All the data was showing we are good. OK, two poor games to Liverpool and Spurs (both 3-0 home defeats). We were starting the process. Let it progress; the gameplay is getting better.”

“Maybe [the dressing room] can say differently, but I see on the pitch, and every game they fought. Also, my last game, that was probably one of our best games, we should have won against West Ham, but I’m sure the process was already ongoing; there were already people – maybe even in the team – who knew what would happen the day after.”

Ten Hag critical of Man Utd’s communication after ‘disruptive’ INEOS takeover

Ten Hag has said that he “can read situations” and sensed something was amiss behind the scenes before his sacking, while he has criticised Man United's hierarchy for their lack of communication and strategic continuity after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group took sporting control in December 2023.

Ten Hag noted that from their very first meeting at Carrington, the new ownership aimed to strip his power, saying: "[Ratcliffe] started talking about the structure in the football club, how the manager should be head coach... I said, 'OK, let’s discuss, but my contract is different.' I never heard anything.

“Then every (Man Utd) press conference, they ask me if the structure should be changed. I always want to cooperate in a club – you can’t do this on your own. You need to find a strategy about philosophy, game model, about team profile, individual profiles. That is what I was used to, but with them there was no communication.”

“The takeover process brought a lot of noise, uncertainty with the people, and disruptions,” he added. “So that was for the manager, for the coach, it was difficult to work, that’s clear. It was very complicated.”

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Instead of seeking answers from the board shortly before his sacking, Ten Hag remained defiant, stating: "I was thinking I’m the best manager for United, so it doesn’t make sense to dive in. I was just focusing on my team.

"When you choose a manager, and he proves the last two seasons, winning trophies, getting into finals, then I don’t think it’s good club management to change.”

Ten Hag left “embarrassed and disappointed” after McTominay sale

Another of those ‘promises’ broken by Man United, according to Ten Hag, was selling academy graduate Scott McTominay to Napoli for £25.7m in August 2024, having previously agreed that the club would not cash in on the midfielder.

“That’s why I got disappointed,” Ten Hag said. “In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, ‘No selling Scott McTominay’. We would go aligned in the transfer window. I make an argument, a reason: we don’t have scoring abilities.

“Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality. He has United in all his veins. So when they bring up the subject, ‘No’. And in the end they sold him. I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed.”

Scotland international McTominay, 29, went on to become Serie A Player of the Year and a Scudetto champions with Napoli in his debut season at the club, while Man United opted to sign Manuel Ugarte as his replacement for around £50m from Paris Saint-Germain.