Tottenham tormentor: Brilliant Bryan Mbeumo stat emerges in Man Utd vs Spurs

Manchester United failed to beat opponents reduced to 10 men for the second consecutive home Premier League game.

Despite taking the lead in the second half, the Red Devils could not capitalise on their numerical advantage and were punished by Tottenham Hotspur, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Dominic Solanke found the equaliser deep into stoppage time, leaving Man Utd with just one win from their opening six Premier League games.

Man Utd sit 12th in the Premier League table with six points from six matches, leaving them closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places.

It is the club's worst start to a league campaign after six matches since the 1986-87 season, and while Michael Carrick's position may not be under immediate threat, the frustration among the home supporters was evident at full-time as the team were met with a smattering of boos.

Bryan Mbeumo stat: Man Utd attacker scores yet again

© Imago / Bildbyran

After a lethargic first-half performance, Man Utd broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through Bryan Mbeumo, and it looked as though they would pile further misery on visitors Spurs following their dreadful start to the new campaign.

Matheus Cunha picked out Mbeumo inside the box from the left, allowing the former Brentford winger to turn away from Paul van Hecke before firing a superb left-footed finish into the net.

According to Squawka, the Cameroon international has now scored seven goals against Tottenham, more than he has managed against any other opponent in the Premier League.

The most impressive aspect of this remarkable goalscoring record is that all seven strikes have come in his last seven appearances against Spurs.

More problems for Michael Carrick after Man Utd vs Spurs

© Iconsport / PA Images

When Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a red card for headbutting Luke Shaw, all Man Utd needed to do was see out the game and comfortably collect three points.

However, Lisandro Martinez was embarrassingly outmuscled by Dominic Solanke, while Senne Lammens also failed to read the striker's deft touch, allowing familiar problems to resurface.

The Red Devils are now winless in four league games and face a tricky trip to Elland Road to take on old rivals Leeds United, with daunting clashes against Atletico Madrid and Como in the Champions League either side of that fixture.